LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kick off the Halloween season with indoor trick-or-treating and live performances.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined Performing Arts Louisville before their Halloween event.
St. Matthews Station and Performing Arts Louisville (PAL) will host a fun-filled, family friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating, live entertainment, and Halloween festivities at 3900 Shelbyville Rd in Louisville.
All events will take place in the lobby of the building from 2pm-6pm on Sunday October 16th.
Families can come to St. Matthew’s Station and Trick-or-Treat, enjoy song and dance numbers from PAL (Beetle Juice, Thriller, Hocus Pocus and
more) and learn more about Kids Join the Fight (Pediatric Cancer Foundation).
The organization will have a banner making station for kids to write messages of encouragement to children fighting cancer.
Building tenants will hand out candy to children in costume and three restaurants will be open to serve food and drink (The Raven, Saints Pizza Pub & Never Say Die Cocktail Bar).
Halloween Hoopla
St. Matthews Station
3900 Shelbyville Road
Sunday October 16th 2-5pm
Free Indoor Trick-or-Treating
Live Halloween Performances from Performing Arts Louisville
2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 in the Performing Arts Louisville Theater
Halloween Themed photo-op for your social
A monster Mash Contest @ 4:00 pm Open to all Ages!
Adult supervision required of all children under 18
FREE Parking available across the Street in Smoothie King Parking Lot
The event is free of charge and open to the public.
