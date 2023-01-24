JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Get started planning that wedding.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about a Bridal Show Open House happening at Lakeside Reflections in Jeffersonville, 617 Brown Forman Road.
Brides and wedding planners can start the planning process at a one-stop event.
Wedding cakes, bridal gowns, emcees and DJs -- you can meet them all on Friday, January 27th.
Wine and Cheese Open House
- Lakeside Reflections
- Jeffersonville, IN
- Friday, January 27th
- 5:00 to 8:00
- Future Brides Welcome
- Make a Reservation: Call 812-282-5425
Plus earlier in the week, Keith Kaiser hosted the 6th annual "Face in the Cake" spectacle.
It's the traditional event where brides-to-be dive face first into cake for prizes.
It's always messy and a lot of fun.
