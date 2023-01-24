JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Get started planning that wedding.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about a Bridal Show Open House happening at Lakeside Reflections in Jeffersonville, 617 Brown Forman Road.

Brides and wedding planners can start the planning process at a one-stop event.

Wedding cakes, bridal gowns, emcees and DJs -- you can meet them all on Friday, January 27th.

Wine and Cheese Open House

  • Lakeside Reflections
  • Jeffersonville, IN
  • Friday, January 27th
  • 5:00 to 8:00
  • Future Brides Welcome
  • Make a Reservation: Call 812-282-5425

Plus earlier in the week, Keith Kaiser hosted the 6th annual "Face in the Cake" spectacle.

It's the traditional event where brides-to-be dive face first into cake for prizes.

It's always messy and a lot of fun.

Click here to RSVP for the Bridal Show Open House.

