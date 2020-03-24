LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staying physically active during quarantine could help you in many different ways.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined an F45 Fitness Trainer for a workout at home.
Physical activity may help flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways.
Exercise causes change in antibodies and white blood cells (the body's immune system cells that fight disease).
The brief rise in body temperature during and right after exercise may prevent bacteria from growing.
Exercise slows down the release of stress hormones.
Just getting up and moving inside or outside could help during these stressful times.
