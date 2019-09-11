(FOX NEWS) -- Seems like this trend is really sticking around.
Fox News reports that the bizarre new "beauty hack" to temporarily plump your pout with the help of superglue has exploded on social media.
The cheap – yet potentially painful – alternative to lip fillers involves applying strong adhesive, either lash glue or as some have used, superglue, right above the top lip. Then you fold your lip up and affix it to the glue. This creates the illusion of a fuller top lip.
The strange trend reportedly originated on video-sharing app TikTok before making its way to Twitter, where it has gone viral.
Many people have uploaded themselves attempting the unique DIY large lip look.
i can’t get the superglue off my lips so here’s my new lip look pic.twitter.com/brX7jPItBu— jordan (@jrdnhlly) September 10, 2019
Despite the popularity of the “hack,” no one has shared how long the fuller look lasts – or how painful it is when the lip rips off from the superglue.
