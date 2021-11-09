SELLERSBURG, In (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School Theatre brings the characters of Dr. Seuss to the stage.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast of Seussical the Musical before they open on November 12th.
It's one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical the Musical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza.
Silver Creek High School Theatre Department gives life to Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo.
The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.
The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks."
Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.
Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.
Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
Seussical the Musical
Silver Creek High School Theatre
November 12, 13, 19, 20 - 7:30
November 14 & 21 - 3:00
Adults $12
Students $6
The House will open 30 min before the run of the show.
Tickets can be purchased online or in person.
Click here for ticket information.
