LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting a decent sleep schedule can help kids when heading back to school.
Kids need to be back on a schedule a few weeks before school starts. Create a smooth transition between summer and school. Start beforehand - don't wait till last minute. Walk through the process of good bedtime routine with your child. Have a bedtime routine each night. Think about developing a schedule as a family.
If your child is a toddler or older, create a nighttime ritual with their thoughts and needs in mind. Let them choose the number of books to read and the order to read them. This helps children have a sense of control.
Good sleep hygiene consists of a calm environment and limiting screen time. Turn off the TV, tablets or computer at least one to two hours before bed. The light from electronic devices can stimulate the brain, causing children to be wired at a time they should be winding down. Bright screens may not let the body produce melatonin and serotonin, the hormones that aid in sleep.
Limit caffeine. Sleep disorders can affect school performance. Too little sleep can cause hyperactivity and poor concentration. Families should make sleep a priority if children are going to succeed academically and stay out of trouble in school. How much sleep? School-aged children need between nine and 11 hours of sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Middle and high school students need about 9 hours per night.
