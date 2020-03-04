LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hunters like to display what they have accomplished.
That's where taxidermy comes in.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the mornng with Brad Sturgeon at Sturgeon's Taxidermy.
Taxidermy is the preserving of an animal's body through mounting or stuffing.
Since 1985, Brad Sturgeon has worked with many kinds of animals including deer, zebra and a giraffe.
The artform is to create a display an animal in a natural state through stretching, tanning, painting and other techniques.
Brad has won mulitple awards over the years.
