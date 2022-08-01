LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's the first beer festival on Main Street Louisville in more than 25 years.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Summer Beer Fest at Frazier.
Last year, Frazier History Museum hosted the beer fest at Ninth and Washington Streets.
This year, enjoy the event in front of the museum, on Main Street between Eighth and Ninth; and on the side of the museum, on Ninth between Main and Washington.
The Frazier’s Gateway Garden, which extends from Main to Washington on the east side of the museum, will host the VIP Garden experience.
Summer Beer Fest at Frazier boasts local and national breweries, food trucks, live music, and Kentucky pride.
Experience more than 220 specialty beers including standard craft, gluten-free/gluten-reduced beers, low-calorie IPAs, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers.
From the rooftop balcony, Louisville quartet Squeezebot will kick off musical entertainment followed by legendary Louisville group Nervous Melvin and the Mistakes.
It will be one of the largest beer tasting events in Kentucky.
Summer Beer Fest at Frazier
Frazier History Museum
829 West Main Street, Louisville
Saturday, August 6, 2022
VIP Admission, 4–8 p.m.
General Admission, 5–8 p.m.
$85 (VIP Tickets) or $55 (General Admission)
Strassenfest was the last beer festival on Main Street Louisville between 1987 and 1996.
