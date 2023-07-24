Summer Beer Fest at Frazier takes the party to the street in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Summer Beer Fest returns for its 3rd year, and it's back on Main Street.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at this event presented by the Frazier History Museum.
Make it a summer to remember with tasty craft beers, outdoor activities and fun with your friends.
It's going to be a good old fashioned block party on Main Street in front of the Frazier History Museum.
The Summer Beer Fest features more than 200 specialty beers, food, retail, live music, and a fun zone with games and activities.
Discover a wide variety of craft and specialty beers from more than 80 local, regional and out-of-state breweries.
This includes a gluten-free/gluten-reduced beers, low-calorie IPAs, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers.
Some exclusive beers will only be available to VIP festivalgoers.
You must be 21 or older to enjoy one of the largest beer-tasting events in Kentucky.
Summer Beer Fest at Frazier
Frazier History Museum
829 West Main Street, Louisville
Saturday, July 29 5-8 p.m.
$85 (VIP Tickets) Starts at 4 p.m.
$55 (General Admission)
Strassenfest was the last beer festival on Main Street Louisville between 1987 and 1996.
Click here to get connected to Summer Beer Fest at Frazier.
