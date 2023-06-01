Summer Family Fun Fest in La Grange kicks off summer break with some entertainment

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) — Take a break and enjoy some time with the family in La Grange, Kentucky.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the 5th Annual Summer Family Fun Fest happening on Saturday, June 3.
Children will enjoy an inflatables area, gem mining and miniature ponies.
There will be water games, an entertainment line-up, food trucks and more.
New this year are the Kid-Owned Business Expo and Treasure Tank Competition.
Young entrepreneurs are encouraged to showcase their products and services at the Expo.
They will also have the opportunity to participate in our “Treasure Tank” Competition, based on the popular TV show, “Shark Tank”.
Kids can present their business concept, sales data and growth ideas to our panel of “Treasure Hunters."
These are representatives from local businesses who are sponsoring the event.
The top 2 businesses in two age categories (Teen Tank: Ages 12 – 17) and (Tiny Tank: Ages 11 and under) will win a cash prize to help them grow their business.
Summer Family Fun Fest & Kid-Owned Business Expo
Saturday, June 3
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
CityPlace Expo Center
112 South 1st Avenue
La Grange, Kentucky 40031
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC; FREE PARKING
Donations accepted at the door.
All proceeds support Operation Parent.
Sponsorship fees will be paid directly to Operation Parent.
This Oldham-County based nonprofit provides a great variety of resources (parent handbooks, free monthly webinars, speaker events and more) to help parents navigate some of the tough challenges and issues facing school-aged children K-12.
Going on at the same time is the La Grange Arts Fest on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is a fun day with a curated / juried arts & crafts market, outdoor music, and food options.
For families looking for a fun Saturday, this will be a busy day in La Grange with something for everyone.
Click here to get connected to CityPlace Expo Center and the Summer Family Fun Fest.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.