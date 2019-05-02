(FOX NEWS) -- A Chicago street was shut down on Tuesday after cops spotted a "suspicious package" that turned out to be an educational — and tasty — school project.
Fox News says The package that spooked police officers turned out to be an odd contraption: a can of beef Chef Boyardee ravioli and a thin green wire taped to a set of wheels.
Suspicious package at 247 S State. Street and pedestrian traffic now blocked off. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/Jm1OKEzQCG— Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) April 30, 2019
Investigators briefly shut down both State Street and Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line train, which ran underground, WBBM-TV reported.
A spokesperson for DePaul University, which is located in Chicago, told the news outlet that a design student was responsible for the can-on-wheels, that served as a prototype of a vehicle created for a class assignment.
