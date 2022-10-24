LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get into the Halloween spirit (pun intended) with the perfect costume.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning getting ideas at Caufield’s Novelty.
Kentucky's largest theatrical and novelty shop has been spreading joy for more than 100 years in downtown Louisville.
They specialize in costumes, masks, makeup and theatrical wares.
Caufield's inspired Buddy Bat from the Louisville Bats to try on a couple of costumes.
He's preparing for a special event at Louisville Slugger Field.
Buddy Bat would love to see you there.
Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark
Louisville Slugger Field
Friday, October 28 6:00-10:00
Kids (12 & younger): $2 ($4 day-of)
Adults (General Admission): $5 ($7 day-of)
Trick-or-Treat: 6:00-8:00 PM
Movie Time: 8:00-10:00 PM
Movie: Halloweentown
Season Ticket Holder Early Entry: 5:45 pm
Click here to get connected to Caufield’s Novelty.
