LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This might be the perfect time to get your house in order.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined professional organizer Pinky Jackson for some advice.
They declutter, organize, style, and create sustainable systems for maintaining an orderly, beautiful home, office, or community space.
Pinky covered topics like organizing as a “Life Skill” for your kids.
She mentioned the “Organizing Project” you will regret if you don't do it.
She explained Swedish Death Cleaning and what COVID is teaching us about clutter.
Pinky went over the 10 reasons why people need professional organizing help.
She even touched on, how to get rid of stuff, best places to put things and biggest complaints about organizing.
