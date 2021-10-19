LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get better at doing Halloween Makeup and possibly turn it into a business.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the upcoming Haus Halloween Makeup & FX Masterclass.
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lorie Karnes, Owner of Vanity Haus Academy, came up with the idea.
This 8 hour class was created for anyone who has wanted to learn FX & Character Makeups, Halloween Lovers who want to create their own looks, or Beauty Industry Professionals who want to expand their skills.
This class is a first of its kind with 60 seats available.
Covid guidelines will be followed.
Haus Halloween Makeup & FX Masterclass
Andrew Kung Group
Sunday, October 24th
10am-6pm
In-person and Virtual Ticket Options
Starting at $200
Masterclass includes:
Text Book to follow along during the lecture portion of class, and take notes
A product list for the hands on section of the class (kit list items available Caufield's Novelty).
Or you may upgrade to have the Vanity Haus team purchase the kit for you.
Lunch will be provided by Prepping with Peppers.
BONUS: How to charge a client or friend for your newly learned skills, and how to schedule appointment books.
This class gives you the opportunity to learn industry secrets and enhance your artistry skills no matter your level.
Beginners to PROS are welcome.
You can take the class virtually also with ability to ask question live.
5% of of ticket sales goes to Haunters Against Hate.
A non-profit corporation that gives haunters a voice to express themselves and the challenges they face in life and in the haunt community.
Click here to get tickets to the Haus Halloween Makeup & FX Masterclass.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.