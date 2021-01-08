NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) — Moving into 2021 you need to take care of you.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins the folks at Heart 2 Heart in New Albany for some mental wellness advice.
Social isolation, civil unrest, mass unemployment, and a deadly virus; people are suffering from feelings of anxiety and depression because of the events of 2020.
Glynita Bell, cognitive behavioral therapist, founder and clinical director of Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center has seen more and more people looking for answers.
These uncertain times have people trying to control their anxiety and to find coping mechanisms.
Glynita’s approach is to tackle mental health issues holistically.
Caring for the physical body as well as the mind.
Heart 2 Heart offers therapy, nurse practitioner services, massage, yoga, and meditation.
Glynita received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from Ball State.
Then earned a master’s degree in school-based social work and mental health counseling from the University of Louisville.
She works with a team of therapists in Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Indianapolis.
Click here to get connected to Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.