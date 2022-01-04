LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Stair climbing is an easy way to reach your health and fitness goals.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the benefits before National Take the Stairs Day and the Fight For Air Climb.
American Lung Association is encouraging Louisville residents to take the stairs on Wednesday, January 12th "National Take the Stairs Day" for their lung health, and then take a step further by registering for the Fight For Air Climb event at Lynn Family Stadium.
Stair climbing burns two to three times more calories than other exercises.
In fact, stair climbing requires 8-11 calories of energy per minute.
Climbing improves balance and coordination.
It strengthens more major muscle groups compared to walking, running or jogging on a flat surface.
Consistent stair-climbing as a daily activity helps lower mortality risk.
Louisville residents can adopt healthy habits in the new year and help eliminate lung disease.
National Take the Stairs Day
Wednesday, January 12th
Everyone including elite stair climbers, firefighters, lung cancer survivors and American Lung Association staff are invited to participate in the Fight For Air Climb.
It's a challenge that makes us better because healthy lungs need clean air to breathe.
Every step gets us closer to a world without lung disease.
Fight For Air Climb
Lynn Family Stadium
American Lung Association
March 11th, 2022 6:00pm
Every climber receives an official Fight For Air Climb t-shirt.
You are supporting people who are fighting for every breathe.
It's a unique event experience with family, friends or colleagues.
Click here to get connected to the Fight For Air Climb.
