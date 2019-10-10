LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Taste of St. Michael, Louisville's Ethnic Fair presents a mosiac of cultures and a celebration of one faith.
The weekend showcases Greek, Lebanese, Russian, Serbian, Egyptian, Syrian, Palestinian, Ethiopian and more nationalities.
Enjoy a variety of ethnic foods and pastries from around the world.
Listen to ethnic music and dancing from many countries under the tent lights.
Friday, October 11th 4:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 12th 12:00 p.m. - 9:30 p. m.
Various food pricing.
