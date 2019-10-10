Taste of St. Michael KK 10-10-19.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Taste of St. Michael, Louisville's Ethnic Fair presents a mosiac of cultures and a celebration of one faith.

The weekend showcases Greek, Lebanese, Russian, Serbian, Egyptian, Syrian, Palestinian, Ethiopian and more nationalities.

Enjoy a variety of ethnic foods and pastries from around the world.

Listen to ethnic music and dancing from many countries under the tent lights.

Friday, October 11th 4:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12th 12:00 p.m. - 9:30 p. m.

Various food pricing.

