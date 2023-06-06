LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can sample some of the best dishes in the area and help kids go to college.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a sampling of the Taste of West Louisville.
Uplifted Life presents Taste of West Louisville-The Resurgence: a culinary event featuring the best local chefs, caterers, and restaurants to demonstrate the diverse flavors of the city.
Taste of West Louisville - The Resurgence
Louisville Central Community Center
1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd
Sunday, June 11 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Taste of West Louisville is not just a culinary experience, but it’s also a fundraiser for scholarships.
Since 2015 Uplifted Life has been dedicated to supporting education and providing opportunities for young people to succeed through the scholarship program, Beyond Books and Board.
This event is for 21+ only.
General admission tickets are $45, and VIP tickets are $65.
VIP guests get an extended lounge time until 7 p.m. and indulge in an exclusive bourbon tasting with specialty cocktails from IX Bourbon, a local, black, woman owned brand, and specialty treats.
Tickets are not sold at the door.
Click here for tickets or visit Better Days Records.
