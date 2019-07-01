(FOX NEWS) -- Look what you made her do.
According to Fox News, Taylor Swift lashed out at Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun after Borchetta sold the label and all of its rights -- including Swift's entire past six-album catalog -- to Kanye West's former manager for $300 million.
In a furious Tumblr post on Sunday, Swift, 29, accused Braun of "manipulative bullying," as well as being complicit with the bullying she claims she suffered at the hands of West. She also blasted Borchetta's business tactics regarding the masters to her first six records.
"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," she wrote. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."
She added, "Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."
She added, "Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years." To illustrate her point, she included a screenshot of Braun, Bieber and West that Bieber posted to Instagram in August 2016 that Bieber had captioned, "Taylor Swift what up."
The "You Need to Calm Down" singer accused Braun of being a party to Kim Kardashian's infamous recording of Swift and West's "snippet" of a phone call in which she appeared to give her blessing to the lyrics to his song "Famous."
Kardashian posted the video to Snapchat after Swift denied giving West permission to use her name in the song. She later claimed she objected to being called "that b---h" in the track, a detail which wasn't mentioned in Kardashian's clip.
This all happened about a year after West and Swift appeared to publicly make up and reportedly even discussed a potential collaboration.
