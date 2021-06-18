LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taylorsville native and rising country music star JD Shelburne is preparing to release his first full-length album.
The 11-track album titled Straight From Kentucky is set to be released on June 25.
To celebrate, Shelburne will host his annual Hometown Concert on Main Street in Taylorsville on Saturday, June 26. Fans are encouraged to bring the family and a lawn chairs.
"We're really excited to get back home to play some music with my band," Shelburne said. "You know, coming through the pandemic last year, we didn't do very many band shows. So this kind of a homecoming for all of us."
Shelburne's video for “Church Pew Bar Stool” hit No. 1 on CMT’s 12-pack countdown
On Sunday, July 18, Shelburne will play at Live on the Lawn in Louisville. He will open for ZZTop and Blackstone Cherry.
