PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit.
TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands.
Highland cattle originated in the Scottish Highlands characterized by their long horns and a long shaggy coat.
These cattle are a hardy breed, designed to withstand the extreme weather conditions in the Scottish Highlands.
Highland cows are raised primarily for their meat, which is growing in popularity due to being lower in cholesterol than other forms of beef.
TC Highlands Farm mostly breed for their our own pleasure or as pets.
They will sell them to loving homes that can properly take care of them.
The cows get a lot of attention so they are friendly and love being around people.
Plan a visit to TC Highlands Farm and meet these entertaining cows.
Adults and children over 8 can get 45 minutes with the cows.
You can learn about the breed, get hands on with a few of the tamer cows, be able to feed them treats, brush them and take your own pics with them.
Click here to get connected to TC Highlands Farm.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.