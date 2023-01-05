LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- 'Dry January' has lots of people looking for non-alcoholic options.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visits a local brewery jumping on the Dry January train.
TEN20 Craft Brewery may be the best place to visit for those celebrating 'Dry January'.
A collaboration with other beverage companies has helped expand the mocktail menu.
They are offering a variety of non-alcohol options including Athletic Brewing Co. (non-alcohol craft beer), Elixir Kombucha, and cocktails made with NKD Lady gin, tequila and bourbon.
The 'Dry January' challenge began in 2012 as a public health initiative from 'Alcohol Change UK', a British charity.
The idea is to start the new year with a clean slate by choosing not to drink beer, wine, or spirits for one month.
Even one month without alcohol could have a lasting effect.
Experts say people had better sleep, less anxiety and generally more energy.
They even saw significant improvements in metabolic health even without changes to diet or exercise.
People are also encouraged to track their progress and feelings as the month goes on to see the benefits first-hand.
