LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harley-Davidson's LiveWire all-electric motorcycle is turning heads.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got to take a ride on the machine at Harley-Davidson Louisville.
Harley-Davidson motocycles are traditional known for how loud they can be.
The LiveWire is whisper quiet, you can barely hear it coming.
The permanent magnet electric motor can produce 100 percent of its rated torque instantly.
Rated at 105 horsepower (78kW) and producing 86 ft. lbs. of torque.
The motor is below the batteries lowering the center of gravity for easier handling.
Batteries charge to 100% in 60 minutes with fast charging.
The maximum speed is 95 mph and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
It has a range of 146 miles (235 km) in the city or 95 miles (152 km) of combined stop-and-go and highway range.
Charging stations across the country helps the LiveWire get around.
Take a test ride during the LiveWire Demo Event.
Saturday, March 7th
All Day 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Click here to get connected to the Harley-Davidson Louisville LiveWire Demo Event.
