LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at Kentucky Oaks 148 preparations at Churchill Downs.
The Longines Kentucky Oaks goes to the girls every year as only 3-year old fillies race the day before the Kentucky Derby.
They race for the garland of lilies, appropriately named “lilies for the fillies.”
Like the Kentucky Derby, the Longines Kentucky Oaks race is one of the longest continually held sporting events in American history.
The race was established on May 19th, 1875, by the same founder of the Kentucky Derby, Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark.
It’s a day of fun and fundraising for critical women’s health issues.
Guests are encouraged to wear pink to bring awareness to the fight against breast and ovarian cancer.
The Survivors Parade is a moving and celebratory march of breast and ovarian cancer survivors that takes place on Churchill Downs’ historic racetrack prior to the running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks.
The 14th Survivors Parade honors the 146 survivors who had been nominated and chosen by public vote in 2020.
Churchill Downs will begin taking nominations in early 2023 for the 149th Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.
The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade was held in a virtual format in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Kentucky Oaks charitable initiative has raised more than $1,000,000 for charity since its inception.
Kentucky Oaks Reserved Seating tickets include food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.
