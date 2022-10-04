LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two legged and four legged friends are coming together for a good cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at Bark in the Park to benefit the Animal Care Society.
Bark in the Park is a timed 5k Woof Walk & Run happening on Saturday October 8th at Seneca Park.
All runners will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal, and fun wag bag with goodies.
Also participate in the family festival for all ages including vendor booths, silent auction, kids center, and FREE VACCINES for canine friends.
Join the canine-themed contests: Kissing Contest, Howl-o-ween Costume Contest and Dog of the Year.
Click here to learn how to get your pet signed up for the Bark in the Park Pet of the Year contest.
Bark in the Park & Woof Walk
Seneca Park
Saturday, October 8
8 am to 2 pm
Free to attend
Animal Care Society is a publicly supported No Kill shelter whose purpose is to find new, safe, and loving forever homes for adoptable dogs and cats.
Founded in 1984, ACS has placed over 16,000 pets into devoted and responsible homes.
Funds raised at Bark in the Park support the shelter’s operations, providing life-saving care to hundreds of animals each year.
Click here to get connected to Animal Care Society's Bark in the Park.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.