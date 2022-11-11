LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Festival of Trees & Lights will get you in the holiday spirit.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how this annual event benefits Norton Children's Hospital.
Make holiday memories with your family at the 33rd annual Festival of Trees & Lights.
See hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital.
Photos with Santa, children’s crafts, ride-on train, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities are free with admission.
Festival favorites also returning this year include the Sweet Shop, Very Merry Market and outdoor Elf Town activities.
Festival of Trees & Lights
Louisville Slugger Field
November 11-13
$12 Adults,$10 Seniors & Children
Children 2 and under FREE
Benefits Norton Children's Hospital
Click here to get connected to the Festival of Trees & Lights.
