LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The 51st annual Street Rod Nationals takes over the Kentucky Exposition Center August 6th through the 9th.
Between 10,000 and 11,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles.
In addition to the street rods, there will be vehicles from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's at the Street Rod Nationals.
Vehicles range in value from $20,000.00 to $150,000 with the average being approximately $35,000.
The total value of the vehicles attending will be more than $350,000,000.
The event features the Builders Showcase, Commercial Vendors, Arts and crafts fair & Vintage Auto Parts Swap Meet.
Thursday, August 6th - 8am-5pm
Friday, August 7th - 8am-7pm
Saturday, August 8th - 7am-7pm
Sunday, August 9th - 8am-1pm
Adults $19 - 13 and older
Children 6-12 $6
5 and Under FREE
Staff and guests will be practicing social distancing due to the threat of COVID-19.
Volunteers will be wearing face masks and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the KEC.
Exhibitors will be spaced further apart than in past years.
