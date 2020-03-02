LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Addams Family visits the Silver Creek High School Theatre.
Meet the weird and wonderful Addams Family in the Broadway Musical comedy.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser felt like family when he stopped by the theatre in Sellersburg, Indiana.
The Addams Family features an original story and is based on the cartoon characters created by Charles Addams, who also inspired the popular television show.
When Wednesday Addams falls in love, everything changes for the family the fateful night they host a dinner for the "normal" boyfriend and his parents.
The talented cast of The Addams Family Musical brings the story to life March 6th-8th.
Adults $12
Senior Citizens $10
Students $6
Thespians $5
Box Office opens 1 hour before show
(Cash or Check only)
