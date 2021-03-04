NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Take your cornhole talents to the next level during a tournament.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser puts his cornhole skills to the test with the Southern Indiana Cornhole League.
Who thought throwing a bag of corn into hole on a piece of plywood would be so much fun.
Your toss must span the distance of 27 feet from the front of your board to the front of the other board.
Don’t miss the the target board that is 4 feet deep, 2 feet wide and 12 inches high in the back.
The 6 inch holes are 33 feet apart.
Alternate throws, 1 point on the board, 3 points in the hole, points cancel each out and you go to 21.
Simple to play, hard to master.
Southern Indiana Cornhole Tournaments are open to all skill levels and all ages.
There are 2 divisions, the Social division and the Competitive/Advanced division.
Click here to learn about the next tournament near you.
