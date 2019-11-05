LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Barrel Roll is celebration of all things made in barrels.
This unique tasting and pairing event happens on Saturday, November 9th from 2pm to 6pm at Christy's Garden, Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
This special event created by Tisha Gainey and Trevor Cravens of HB Productions features all barrel aged beer, spirits, wines, cocktails and ingredients.
For example, West Sixth Brewery has a Bourbon Barrel Brownie Imperial Stout aged in Old Forrester barrels.
Award-Winning Local Mixologist, Jared Schubert will be on board crafting beverages.
Chefs demonstrate recipes using barrel aged ingredients like Beer Syrup Company and Bourbon Barrel Foods.
Live Music with Soul, Pop and R&B, Carly Johnson and Small Batch Brass Quintet specializing in Jazz, Blues and other types of Pop music.
The Barrel Roll
Christy's Garden
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
720 Brent Street
Saturday 2pm-6pm
First 150 Tickets (Early Bird) - $65
Regular price - $85
Designated Driver - $20
Click here for ticket information for The Barrel Roll.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.