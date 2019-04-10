LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Bats Baseball take on the Gwinnett Stripers during Opening Night of the 2019 season, Thurday, April 11.
It's the 20th season at Louisville Slugger Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM, gates open at 5:30 PM.
Bats Opening Night field reserved tickets start at only $10.
$2 Bud & Bud Light 16 oz. draft beer from 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM.
Free 20th Season calendar celebrating the history of Louisville Slugger Field to the first 1,500 fans.
$4 street tacos from Ramiro's Cantina taco truck located at the Jackson Patio.
Free 2019 magnetic schedule to the first 5,000 fans.
UofL James Brown Cancer Center will conduct head and neck cancer screenings.
Live Music by Moonshine Magnolia on the Overlook Deck from 5:30 - 6:30.
