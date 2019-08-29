LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's three days of BMX National-Level racing in Louisville at E. P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park, August 30th - Sunday, September 1st.
Labor Day Weekend in Louisville is a longtime BMX tradition.
Top racers in North America converge on the outdoor Derby City BMX facility.
The Derby City track is among the top-3 favorite stops on the entire National circuit.
The USA BMX Derby City Nationals has been held in Louisville since the 1980s.
Hundreds of professional BMX racers and the nation's fastest amateur riders will be competing this weekend.
Derby City BMX Nationals
E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
3000 Freys Hill Road
Louisville, KY 40241
Thursday, August 29th - Practice
Friday, August 30th - Races begin at 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 31st - Races begin at Noon
Sunday, September 1st - Races begin at 8 a.m.
Parking - $10 per day/$25 weekend pass; no trailers in general parking
Founded in 1977, the American Bicycle Association (ABA) is the world's largest BMX racing organization with over 70,000 members racing at more than 300 sanctioned tracks across North America.
Click here to get connected to Derby City BMX.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.