LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brown Hotel will be 100 years old this October.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a tour of the historic building during the year long celebration.
On the night of October 25, 1923, people jammed the corner of Fourth and Broadway for the official public opening of The Brown Hotel.
1,200 guests were invited to take part in two evenings of celebrations.
During its 100 years in existence, the grand locations in the hotel including the English Grill, the Bluegrass Room, and the Crystal Ballroom have hosted many guests, parties and celebrities.
Outside the Brown Hotel on Fourth Street, you'll find a life size statue of Mr. J. Graham Brown and his dog "Woozem" - called the "Magic Corner" in the old days
According to local history, Woozem was rescued after performing in a circus act.
The lucky dog moved into The Brown Hotel with Mr. Brown.
The sculpture is by Raymond Graf and the hotel offers a drink called the Swizzled Woozem made with limoncello, rum and a squeeze of lime, over ice.
Be a part of history and join in the festivities.
On October 25, 2023, the public is invited to the The Brown Hotel Crystal Ballroom.
It will be a $100 plated dinner experience.
Make sure you wear your best "Roaring '20s" costume and maybe you'll go home a winner.
Enjoy discounts on rooms for the special event.
Win a chance for a special room rate of $19.23.
Just send your favorite story of founder J. Graham Brown, or your favorite Hot Brown or Brown Hotel story.
Ten best stories win a night in a Luxury guest room.
Email your story to info@brownhotel.com between April 15 and May 15.
