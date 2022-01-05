LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Send in the Cavalry to meet your fitness goals in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser experienced THE CAV Fitness in St. Matthews.
The founding members of THE CAV (Short for The Cavalry) were on tour in the Middle East in 2003 when they came up with the idea.
They read about the problem of chronic disease back home in the states.
Upon their return, the wanted to use the philosophies of the Cavalry to fight against illness.
Through legacy, effectiveness and discipline, they created THE CAV Fitness.
There are 3 major elements to the fight: exercise, nutrition, and team accountability.
THE CAV is a community of individuals with similar interests and a common mission.
Live long, live strong, and have fun doing it.
Every class breaks down into 2 to 3 sections.
The dynamic warm up could be a rowing, biking, jumping rope, squats, push-ups, lunges, pull-ups or something else.
A strength day consists of pure strength movements like squats, presses, deadlifts and more.
A conditioning day focuses on the aerobic/cardio side of fitness.
Regardless of the theme of the workout, no day is ever the same.
The movements vary each day leading up to a full body workout by the end of a full week.
Visit locations in St. Matthews, Middletown and Jeffersontown.
Click here to get connected to THE CAV Fitness.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.