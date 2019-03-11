LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School Theater presents Little Women the Musical March 15-17.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March.
Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself.
Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Silver Creek High School Theater
Sellersburg, IN
Friday, March 15th 7:30
Saturday, March 16th 7:30
Sunday, March 17th 3:00
Tickets $12
Click here to get connected to Silver Creek High School Theatre.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.