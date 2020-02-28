LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Codfather" is back. WDRB traffic reporter Mike Marshall takes on his annual role of the "Codfather" to help support local Catholic churches.
Mike is a big fan of the weekly fish fry at St. Gabriel's Church, which he happens to attend. But keep watching. He always has a few words of wisdom and the catch of the day.
St. Gabriel's Fish Fry
Each Friday during Lent
Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
5503 Bardstown Road (Just south of Hurstbourne Pkwy.)
Louisville, Ky. 40291
Stop by and ask for the "Codfather" special.
Dozens of other local churches also host weekly fish fries during the Lenten season. Click here to see a full list.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.