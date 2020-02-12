LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Farm Machinery Show features cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment and services available in the farming industry.
Business professionals from around the world get hands-on access to various technological advancements during the four-day show.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Kentucky Exposition Center to see the latest and greatest in farming.
890 exhibitors make up the country's largest indoor farm show.
Nearly every major line of farming equipment is on display allowing attendees to compare products side by side.
National Farm Machinery Show
Kentucky Exposition Center
Wednesday, February 12 through Saturday, February 15
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily
Parking is $10 for cars and $20 for buses.
Seminars are free for all attendees.
