JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's New Entertainment Venue is now open.
The City of Jeffersonville's shipping container park is the perfect backdrop for art, music, food and drinks.
It is located in the Jeffersonville Arts & Cultural District.
Artfully placed and stacked shipping containers house works of art by area artists and other vendors.
The City is hosting Depot Days on four consecutive Saturdays from October 23 - November 13, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Visitors will be able to check out the art vendors, while listening to live music.
There will be food trucks and a bar serving beer, wine, seltzers and a specialty drink.
Artists appreciate a space to share their passions.
