LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elderberries are packed with good stuff to boost your immune system.
The fruit has vitamins, antioxidants and flavonoids that will help fight inflammation and congestion.
It is said to be a game changer for your overall health during cold and flu season.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with a company in New Albany specializing in feeling better.
The Elderberry Co. uses the fruit and other ingredients to create a healthy syrup.
Founder, Jenny Watson, began making and selling her elderberry syrup to help other families.
They brew their syrup with a spice blend of organic ginger, ceylon cinnamon and clove.
Six natural and organic ingredients.
Kind of tastes like Christmas.
The Elderberry Co. recommends one tablespoon a day (or teaspoon for kids) or up to three times a day if actively fighting a cold, flu or allergies.
Click here to get connected with The Elderberry Co.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.