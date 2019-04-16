LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Avenue Business Association (FABA) presents the 27th Annual Easter Parade on Saturday, April 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The parade begins rolling around 11:30 a.m. in front of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Avenue.
Hundreds will travel down Frankfort Avenue to Pope Street.
Many of the units will be tossing candy to the crowd lining the route.
This year's grand marshal is Bill Samuels, Jr., Chairman Emeritus at Maker's Mark Distillery.
Judges will determine the winners of the "Good Ears" awards for the most creative floats and participants.
