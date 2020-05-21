LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don’t let social distancing keep your from grilling and entertaining this Memorial Day weekend.
Keith Kaiser joins America’s CEO - Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird for some festive ideas.
He came up with these fun menu items you can make at home.
Jacques Pepin’s Curly Dogs
2 hot dogs
1 teaspoon peanut oil
1 hamburger bun, split in half
About 1/2 cup pickle relish
Pickle Relish (makes about 1 cup)
1 dill pickle, cut into 1/4-inch dice (about 1/4 cup)
1/4 cup coarsely chopped sweet onion, such as Vidalia or Maui
1/4 cup diced (1/4-inch) tomato
2 tablespoons sliced scallion
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon hot chili sauce, such as Sriracha
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon sugar
For the relish
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
For the dogs
With a sharp paring knife, cut the hot dogs lengthwise about halfway through the meat. Then make crosswise cuts in each one, spacing them about inch apart and cutting about halfway through the meat; you should have about 12 cuts on each hot dog.
Heat the oil in a sturdy skillet. Add the hot dogs and cook over medium heat for about 3 minutes, shaking the pan so the hot dogs roll over and brown on all sides. They will start curling up into wheels.
Meanwhile, toast the bun until it is crusty.
Place a curly dog on each bun half, curling it into a wheel. Spoon the relish into the centers and serve.
Sparkling Margarita
Makes: 40 ounces or 8 (5-ounce) cocktails
In a pitcher add:
1 bottle Korbel Brut California Champagne
1 cup Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila
1/2 cup orange liqueur
1/2 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup agave syrup (1 part agave nectar, 1 part water) Stir and serve in a white wine glass with partially salted rim and lime garnish.
Note: For a sweeter cocktail, add more agave syrup.
Grilled Pizza
Dough
4 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
2 packages quick-rise yeast
2 tablespoon olive oil
1½ cups warm water (120 to 130 degrees)
Cooking spray
4 tablespoons cornmeal
Combine the flour, salt, sugar, yeast, oil and water in a large food processor or stand mixer. Mix until dough forms a ball, 4 - 5 minutes.
Place the dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise in a warm place, free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. Punch the dough down. Cover and let it rest for 10 more minutes.
Divide the dough into 4 – 5 equal-sized balls. Working with one ball at a time (cover remaining dough to keep from drying out), roll into a 10-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Place dough on a pizza pan sprinkled with 1 tablespoon cornmeal. Repeat with remaining dough.
This makes 4 - 5 10-inch pizzas
Sauce
28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons sugar
Pour crushed tomatoes into a large bowl and add the garlic and sugar. Stir well and store in the refrigerator until ready to use. Use a large ladle to pour onto the crust. The back of the ladle works well to help move the sauce evenly over the crust.
Grilling the Pizzas
Preheat the grill to medium heat. Place dough on the clean grill grates for 2 – 3 minutes. (Most grills will accommodate two or more pizzas.) Check to make sure they have browned slightly.
Flip the doughs, brush with olive oil, then top with sauce (if using one), toppings and, finally, cheese.
Grill with lid down another 15 - 20 minutes or until cheese has melted. Check the bottom of the crusts periodically to make sure they do not burn.
Grilling Tips
- Do not be in a hurry to turn.
- Once you place your dough on the grill, leave it alone until it is time to flip it. This is usually 3 - 4 minutes, depending on the heat of your grill.
- Do not overload your pizza with too many toppings as the weight will cause your pie to get soggy and hard to remove from the grill. Simplicity is the key to these pies.
- Keep a lid on it. Every time you look under the lid, you lose heat and smoke, which gives your pizza that grilled flavor.
- Keep your grates seasoned by brushing the grates with oil after each use.
An alternative to making your own dough is buying it from your local grocery store or market, often in the form of frozen dough balls. Simply follow the directions on defrosting and you are ready to roll. No need to worry about a perfect circular dough, free form is great, it’s your pizza!
Pizza Combinations / Topping ideas
- Olive oil with caramelized onions, blue cheese, rosemary sprigs
- Pesto sauce with chicken, mozzarella cheese (Buy the rotisserie cooked chicken, remove the skin and shred.)
- Tomato sauce with goat cheese, basil
- Barbeque chicken pizza – your favorite barbeque sauce, grilled chicken, diced green onions, mozzarella cheese
- Crisp bacon, onion, smoked mozzarella cheese
- Pesto with shrimp, roasted red and yellow peppers
- Roasted eggplant, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese
- Olive oil with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, basil
Reprinted with permission from That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s CEO - Chief Entertaining Officer, Butler Books, 2010.
Grilled Pound Cake with Berries
8 ½-inch thick slices pound cake
8 tablespoons melted butter
2 cups blueberries
2 cups strawberries, sliced
Whipped cream
Preheat grill to medium heat. Brush both sides of the pound cake slices with the melted butter. Grill until just toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and berries.
Serves 4 - 6
