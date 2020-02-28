LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 72nd annual Louisville Home, Garden & Remodeling Show is the largest home show in the state and one of the largest in the nation.
It's presented by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.
This event has some of the best exhibitors and displays in the country featuring anything for your home.
More than 300 vendors participate each year with entertaining features and informative seminars.
Expect DIY seminars on Raising Chickens in Your Backyard, Orchids You Can Easily Grow in Your Home, Demonstration on How to Finish a Bourbon Barrel Head, Electic Vehicles and Charging Stations and more.
Louisville Home, Garden & Remodeling Show
Kentucky Exposition Center South Wing
Friday, March 1st: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 2nd: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 3rd: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
$10 Ticket / $9 Seniors / 15 & Under FREE
