LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stroll through more than 1,000 glowing pumpkins this Friday, October 18th to benefit Dreams with Wings.
The Jack O'Lantern Stroll takes over St. Francis of Assisi from 6 to 9pm.
It has become one of the premier Halloween events in Kentuckiana, attracting thousands of people for this one night of fun.
In addition to the more than 1,000 beautifully carved pumpkins lighting the night, the Stroll offers trick-or-treating, games, crafts, Louisville's largest pumpkin pie by Heitzman's Traditional Bakery, members of the Louisville League of Mascots, University of Louisville athletes, live music and more.
This FREE family friendly event highlights the good work of Dreams with Wings, an organization that empowers children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism.
A suggested $5 donation for trick or treat stations benefits Dreams With Wings.
Click here to learn more about Dreams with Wings.
