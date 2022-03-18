LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands of dogs and their owners get the chance to strut their stuff this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser met some of the competitors at the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows.
The Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows moves into the Kentucky Exposition Center March 17th through the 20th.
Canines and their companions compete for top honors in one of the Largest Dog Shows in the nation and more than 50 vendors with dog related items.
Some of the events include Barn Hunt, Agility, Obedience, Conformation, Dogs Dock Diving, Junior Showmanship, Itty Bitty Plush Class and Meet The Breeds.
Friday, March 17th through Sunday, March 20th
Adult $10, $5 seniors, 13 & Under FREE
Family of Four $20
First Responders, Military and their families are free with proper ID
Click here to get connected with the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.