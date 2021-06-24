NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival fun is not over.
WDRB's Keith Kasier got a look at the KDF FamFest in New Albany, Thursday June 24th.
The family-friendly event celebrates the best parts of the Festival featuring inflatables, mini golf and bed races, face painting and more.
First 1,000 attendees receive a custom Event Pin.
FREE event and FREE street parking.
Activities like:
Meeting the 2020 Royal Court
Inflatables
Coloring & Crafts
Face/Arm Painting [Covid Precaution Friendly]
Food Trucks
Puppy Visits with the Humane Society
Samtec MakerMobile
Main Event
SoIN Tourism
Caesars Foundation of Floyd County FamFest
Thursday, June 24 | 4 - 8:00 PM
Riverfront Amphitheater, New Albany, IN
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Derby Festival.
