NEW ALBANY FAMFEST.jpg

NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival fun is not over.

WDRB's Keith Kasier got a look at the KDF FamFest in New Albany, Thursday June 24th.

The family-friendly event celebrates the best parts of the Festival featuring inflatables, mini golf and bed races, face painting and more.

First 1,000 attendees receive a custom Event Pin.

FREE event and FREE street parking.

Activities like:

  • Meeting the 2020 Royal Court

  • Inflatables

  • Coloring & Crafts

  • Face/Arm Painting [Covid Precaution Friendly]

  • Food Trucks

  • Puppy Visits with the Humane Society

  • Samtec MakerMobile

  • Main Event

  • SoIN Tourism

Caesars Foundation of Floyd County FamFest

Thursday, June 24 | 4 - 8:00 PM

Riverfront Amphitheater, New Albany, IN

Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags