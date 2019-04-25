LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront returns for its twelfth year.
It's the Ultimate Entertainment Experience featuring the Waterfront Jam Concert Series with national talent, family fun, food, kids' inflatable playground, midway rides and more.
The party starts on the Great Lawn on Thursday, April 25 and runs through Derby Eve, Friday May 3.
The 900,000-square-foot venue will host the Great Balloon Glimmer, Battle of the Bounce, Chow Wagon, Fitness Jam, Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes, HappyTail Hour, Ken-Ducky Derby, YMCA Healthy Kids Day, BeerFest, Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront, Great Steamboat Race awards and more.
New this year are Flavors of Fest-a-Ville, a tasting event featuring $2-3 samples of your Chow Wagon favorites on April 25th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and a Drag Show Brunch on April 28th, from 1-3:30 p.m.
Kroger's Fest-a-Ville also offers activities for children, featuring midway-area and attractions at Pegasus Play-Ville including merry-go-round, ships ahoy, a giant slide and much more.
Helicopter rides return this year for $40 (April 26 - May 3).
Happy Hour Weekdays 4-6 PM, $2 Beers.
Kroger's Fest-a-Ville entry is a 2019 Pegasus Pin.
Click here for the compete schedule of events.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.