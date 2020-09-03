LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is not allowing guests inside the track during Derby week to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
But you can still celebrate with small gatherings at home.
Crafty ideas could help get you in the mood for all the horse racing action this weekend.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined the Kentucky Derby Museum for some simple craft ideas.
Jennifer Hagan at the Kentucky Derby Museum showed him a few projects.
With a few sheets of tissue paper, a headband and some imagination, you can create a stylish fascinator.
An old horseshoe can become wall art capturing all sorts of luck.
Use a hairdryer to remove glue and parts of an old Derby hat.
Then you have a blank canvas to create a new Derby hat with ribbons, feathers and more.
Men, last year’s fedora can match what you are wearing this year with a few simple changes.
You can capture all your Derby craft moments and share them on social media.
You can post your at-home activities and photos using #kyderbyathome.
Have fun and be safe this Derby weekend.
