LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows moves into the Kentucky Exposition Center March 14th through the 17th.
Thousands of dogs compete for top honors in one of the Largest Dog Shows in the nation and more than 50 vendors with dog related items.
Some of the events include Barn Hunt, Agility, Obedience, Conformation, Dogs Dock Diving, Junior Showmanship, Itty Bitty Plush Class and Meet The Breeds.
Thursday, March 14th
FREE Admission
Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th
Adult $10, $5 seniors, 13 & Under FREE
Family of Four $20
First Responders, Military and their families are free with proper ID
