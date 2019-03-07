LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery is celebrating its 30th anniversary with two new games.
The games are a $30 scratch-off called Break Fort Knox and a quick-draw game called Quick Bucks.
A Louisville woman won the Break Fort Knox $3 million jackpot last month. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she took the cash option of $2,244,000. After taxes, she received $1,593,240. She plans to invest most of the money, start a college fund, and take her children on a vacation.
Quick Bucks, is the lottery's first new, in-state nightly draw game in seven years. Much like the Powerball or Mega Millions games, Kentucky's Quick Bucks players will pick numbers drawn from two different machines. They will pick four numbers from a field of 31 in one machine, and one Kentucky Ball number from a field of five in the second. Players can win $2 for matching only the Kentucky Ball and up to the top prize of $50,000 by matching all four numbers plus the Kentucky Ball. The draw show can be watched nightly at 11:00 p.m. Eastern on the Lottery's website at www.kylottery.com.
Kentucky Lottery sales began on April 4, 1989.
Earlier this year, the Kentucky Lottery released a new logo as part of the 30th anniversary celebration.
