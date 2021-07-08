LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville attraction has just completed some major renovations.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser discovers a world of changes and science at the Kentucky Science Center.
The completion of a 3 month major renovation project adds more opportunities to Do Science at the Kentucky Science Center.
The overhaul of the 3rd Floor Main Gallery added some enhanced features in the 6,000 square foot makeover.
They added a catwalk and stairwell between floors.
New paint, flooring, exposed windows and the removal of several internal walls refreshed the space.
The changes make way for a new permanent 3rd floor health and humanity experience, entitled Uniquely Human.
The exhibition will showcase three separate themes – “Thinking”, “Feeling” and “Identity”.
The final version of Uniquely Human is set to open in late 2022.
Currently, guests can interact with a prototype of Uniquely Human in the updated 3rd Floor Main Gallery.
“Feeling” encourages people to consider how their body and their environment influences their mental state and invites guests to share their feelings with others.
Kids can currently explore the Kentucky Science Center and see the changes during School's Out Science Camps.
Summer Camps happen now through August 6th for Pre-K through 8th grade.
Camp Hours:
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Drop-off: 8:00 AM — 9:00 AM
Pick-up: 4:00 PM — 5:00 PM
Click here to get connected with the Kentucky Science Center Summer Camps.
